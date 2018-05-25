The Class 10 or HSLC examination results are set to be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam on its official website today, at 9 AM. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access their result by entering their correct roll numbers online. Steps to download SEBA HSLC Results 2018 are given below.

SEBA HSLC Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam is going to declare the results of Class 10 or HSLC and Madrassa examinations in the state today, May 25, 2018. Reports say that the results are most likely to be announced at 9:00AM and will be available on the official website of the Board. The students who had appeared for the HSLC examinations for the academic year 2-17-18 can check their results online at sebaonline.org. The results will also be available through a mobile application introduced by the Assam Board and students will be able to know their total marks they have secured in the HSLC examination.

Also, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the Class 12 examination results for the academic year 2017-18 on May 31, 2018, as per earlier reports. The results is scheduled to be announced at a press conference at 11:00AM. The results will also be available on other websites such as results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in. Students can check their results on the website of the Council at ahsec.nic.in as soon as it releases or visit any other of the above websites to download the results. The steps to check and download the HSLC Exam Results 2018 are given here.

Students can follow the steps given below to check their “SEBA HSLC Results 2018”

Visit the official website of the SEBA, sebaonline.org Search for the link that read, ‘SEBA Class 10 Result 2018’ and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Enter the necessary details, such as Roll Number and submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website directly, click here: SEBA HSLC Results 2018

To get results via SMS:

BSNL users can type : SEBA18<space><roll number> and send SMS to 57766

Idea/Jio/Vodafone users can type: AS10<space><roll number> and send it to 58888111

Airtel users can type: AS10<space><roll number> and send it to 5207011

Android users can download the App SEBA RESULTS 2018

