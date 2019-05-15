Assam HSLC Result 2019 @ sebaonline.org: The Assam Board of Secondary Education has announced the Assam HSLC Result 2019/ SEBA Assam Result 2019/ SEBA 10th Result 2019 today on its official website @ sebaonline.org. According to the media reports, the SEBA Assam Result 2019 were published at around 9 am and students can now check and download their SEBA Assam Result 2019 by simply following the steps mentioned below. Earlier, an Assam Board official had confirmed the date and timings for the declaration of result. The candidates can also find their SEBA Assam Result 2019 on alternative websites – indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

The Assam Board Examination 2019 was held from February 12 to March 14. The previous year, nearly 6 lakhs students appeared in the Assam Board Examination and the SEBA Assam Result was declared on May 31.

Follow these steps to check and download Assam HSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA @ sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link that reads SEBA Assam Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: Assam HSLC Result 2019/ SEBA Assam Result 2019/ SEBA 10th Result 2019 will be displayed.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also get their result on their mobile phones via SMS service:

SEBA Assam Result 2019: Steps to download result via SMS

The candidates have to type a message along with their roll number and send it to 57766. As a revert message, candidates will receive their SEBA Assam Result 2019 on a message in their phone.

Example: SEBA19 Roll Number send to 57766

Here the LIVE updates for Assam HSLC Result 2019:

According to the reports, this year 4.19 % result has improved and overall 60.23 % students have qualified the Assam board’s HSLC Class 10th board examination. Meghashree Borah has topped the examination with 594 marks out of 600.

Meghashree Borah from Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Narayanpur topped the Assam HSLC Class 10 results with 594 marks. Chinmoy Hazarika from Don Bosco High School, Baghchung and Pratyaha Medhi from St Mary’s HS School, Guhawati bagged the second position and the 3rd position is secured by two students— Afreen Ahmed from Christjyoti School, Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary’s HS School, Guhawati received 591 marks.

Total number of 202508 students had appeared for the Assam Class 10 exam this year, out of which, 100475 were Boys and 102033 were girls. The overall pass percentage is 60.23%. This year boys have outshined girls as 62.69% boys have qualified the exam, which 57.99% girls passed.

The Assam board has announced HSLC Exam 2019 result and 62.23 per cent students have qualified the Assam class 10 HSLC examination under the SEBA board. According to the official data shared by the Assam Board, 2,02,508 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam this year.

The candidate can check their Assam HSCL result here:

Assam 10th students can also check their result on the official mobile app ‘SEBA Results 2019’. The results app is available on Google Play Store for download.

The Assam board result can also be accessed through via SMS. The candidates just need to send an SMS ” SEBA19 Roll Number” to 56263. Students will receive an SMS carrying Assam Board result 2019 with their marks subject wise.

