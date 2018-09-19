SEBI Recruitment 2018: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a notification for the recruitment of staffs against 100 number of vacancies in the organisation through its official website. Candidates interested can check the official notification on the website – www.sebi.gov.in. As per the official notification, the candidates willing to apply for the post can submit their filled up application forms till October 7, 2018.
Vacancy Details:
Number of posts for General stream: 84
Number of posts for Legal stream: 18
Number of posts for IT stream: 8
Number of posts for Engineering stream: 10
ALSO READ: DSSSB Recruitment 2018: MCD PRT Admit Card releasing on Sept 20, Exam begins from Sept 30
ALSO READ: NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Exam Admit Card out, download @ nios.ac.in
How to check the Notification for the SEBI Recruitment 2018 Online?
- Log in to the official website of SEBI – www.sebi.gov.in
- Search for the link that Reads, “Recruitment Officer Grade A 2018 – Advance Intimation”
- Click on this link
- You will be directed to a PDF
- Read the details in the notification thoroughly and apply online as per instructions on it
ALSO READ: UKPSC Recruitment 2018: Online submission of applications for Economics & Statistics Officer post ends today
Leave a Reply