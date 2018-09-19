SEBI Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the recruitment against 100 vacancies on the official website of SEBI. Candidates can fill up the online applications before October 7, 2018.

SEBI Recruitment 2018: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a notification for the recruitment of staffs against 100 number of vacancies in the organisation through its official website. Candidates interested can check the official notification on the website – www.sebi.gov.in. As per the official notification, the candidates willing to apply for the post can submit their filled up application forms till October 7, 2018.

Vacancy Details:

Number of posts for General stream: 84

Number of posts for Legal stream: 18

Number of posts for IT stream: 8

Number of posts for Engineering stream: 10

How to check the Notification for the SEBI Recruitment 2018 Online?

Log in to the official website of SEBI – www.sebi.gov.in Search for the link that Reads, “Recruitment Officer Grade A 2018 – Advance Intimation” Click on this link You will be directed to a PDF Read the details in the notification thoroughly and apply online as per instructions on it

