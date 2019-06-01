SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications on the official website www.apprenticeship.gov.in. The last date to submit SECL Online Application is 23 July 2019.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Candidates selected for the posts will be paid a stipend of Rs 7,655/- per month.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: The South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has invited online applications through Apprenticeship Portal from eligible ITI passed candidates to recruit Computer operator and programming assistant, Stenographer (English), Stenographer (Hindi), Secretarial Assistant, Electrician and Fitter for 1 year apprenticeship training. Eligible candidates can submit their registrations for SECL apprenticeship programme on the official website (www.apprenticeship.gov.in).

Candidates seeking to apply for SECL 5,500 apprentice posts, should have passed relevant ITI course from Institute recognised by NCVT/ SCVT and 8th/l0th standard as per the requirement of relevant Trade. The last date to submit SECL Online Application is 23 July 2019. Candidates selected for the posts will be paid a stipend of Rs 7,655/- per month.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Important Dtaes

– Submission of registrations for SECL apprentice vacancy began from – May 27, 2019

– The last date to submit SECL Online Application is – July 23, 2019

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 1,400 Posts

Stenographer English – 50 Posts

Stenographer Hindi – 50 Posts

Secretarial Assistant – 50 Posts

Electrician – 1,600 Posts

Fitter – 1,500 Posts

Welder (Gas and Electric) – 390 Posts

Turner – 50 Posts

Machinist – 50 Posts

Diesel Mechanic – 120 Posts

Draughtsman (Civil) – 25 Posts

Draughtsman (Mechanical) – 15 Posts

Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronic – 100 Posts

Plumber – 50 Posts

Carpenter – 50 Posts

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

– ITI course from Institute recognised by NCVT/SCVT

– Should have passed 8th/l0th standard of examination as per the requirement of relevant Trade

– Should not be pursuing Apprenticeship Training or should not have done Apprenticeship Training in any other Establishment in the same Trade in which he is applying.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

For the posts of Stenographer, Draughtsman, COPA and secretarial assistant trade, the age of candidates should not be less than 16-years while in other trades it is 18 years till 23 July 2019.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

The provisional merit list will be prepared as per Govt Reservation Policy and the percentage of marks obtained in all semesters.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

– Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through Apprenticeship Portal fromwww.secl.gov.in before 23 July 2019.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Online Application Link

http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/pages/Apprenticeship/home.aspx

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

– Checktheofficialapprenticeshipwebsitewww.apprenticeship.gov.ln.

– Click the “Apprentice” tab and register yourself entering relevant information and uploading the relevant documents

– An E-mail will be received on your registered E-mail by auto created E-mail giving your registration Number and Password

– ‘Click establishment search and enter South Eastern Coalfields Limited

– Enter the relevant data and click the ‘submit’ button to make your online application

Online Application Link: CLICK HERE

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App