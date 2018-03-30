Secretary Education Anil Swarup while addressing a press conference on Class 12 and Class 10 re-exam issue on Friday explained why even after the CBSE got information that Class 10 Maths has been leaked but the exam was not cancelled. Speaking in a press conference and apprising the nation on the situation, Secretary Education said that the e-mail had 12 attachments with handwritten question papers.

Secretary Education Anil Swarup while addressing a press conference on Class 12 and Class 10 re-exam issue on Friday explained why even after the CBSE got information that Class 10 Maths has been leaked but the exam was not cancelled. Speaking in a press conference and apprising the nation on the situation, Secretary Education said that the e-mail had 12 attachments with handwritten question papers. “The mail came at 1.29AM on March 28 but the mail was seen at 8.55AM by the CBSE chairman. The paper was sent for verification. Just because there was an alert, we couldn’t have stopped the exam.”

Further speaking on the situation, Secretary Education said that the Maths exam started at 10AM, it could not be practically stopped. The Secretary Education also said that for someone who might be playing a trick, we could not have put children at an inconvenience at some fellow’s message. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, investigating agencies who are carrying out the probe in the CBSE paper leak scandal wrote to search engine Google seeking help to track down the whistleblower via Gmail id.

A while ago, Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar said,“In the larger interest of academics and students the sensitive government has taken a decision not to have a nationwide retest in Maths for class 10. Dropping a big hope for Class 10 students, the HRD Minister said, “The test will be held in Delhi, Haryana after final inputs from police and that too if needed it will be held in July.”

Speaking about reconducting Class 12 Economics exam, Prakash Javadekar said, “In the interest of students of 12th class so that they will not be hampered in their future career their economic retest will happen on 25th April. So now no confusion. All the best.”

