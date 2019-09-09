Delhi Government School Recruitment 2019: SES Baba Nebhraj Sr. Sec. School, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi has invited filing for the posts of Assistant Teacher, TGT and PGT. Females candidates who are interested in the posts can apply through the offline application form before September 28.

Vacancy details to apply for Delhi Government School Recruitment 2019:

Total Posts– 33

TGT (Natural Science)– 2 Posts

TGT (Hindi)– 1 Post

PGT (English)– 1 Post

PGT (Sindhi)– 1 Post

Assistant Teacher– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for Delhi Government School Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Monthly compensation and qualification is based on the norms of Directorate of Education Govt. of Delhi NCT. But for the candidates to apply for Assistant Teacher and TGT posts, CTET is required.

How to apply for Delhi Government School Recruitment 2019:

Eligible candidates can apply for the post with the application in the prescribed format along with all other essential details within 21 days from the release of the notification i.e. September 28, 2019. The address at which the application has to be sent is SES Baba Nebhraj Sr. Sec. School, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi- 110024. Candidates can get the application form from the school between 9 am to 1:30 pm on all the working days.

