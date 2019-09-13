SCI Recruitment 2019: Shipping Corporation of India has invited the application for the recruitment of 19 Guest faculty. Candidates can apply through its official website on or before September 30.

Candidates are informed that the recruitment is totally contractual based and will not lead to any permanent employment with Shipping Corporation of India. Candidates are advised to not canvass anyone for the permanent employment as canvassing in any form can disqualify candidates.

Company will not provide any accommodation and travelling expense to the candidates. The interview will be held in Mumbai at the SCI main office. Whereas time and date will be provided to the shortlisted candidates through email.Although candidates have to make own arrangement to stay in Mumbai.

SCI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Nautical Faculty

Marine Engineering Faculty

Instructors Faculty

Academic Faculty

SCI Recruitment 2019: Qualification and Experience

Nautical Faculty – Candidates need to have COC of Master Mariner issued by DG shipping. They must have 7 years of sailing experience on merchant ships as a Deck Officer.

Marine Engineering Faculty – All candidates willing to grab this post, he/she must have COC of Marine Engineer officer class 1 of a foreign going ship by DG shipping. They must have 7 years of sailing experience as an Engineer Officer.

Instructors Faculty – Applicant should have worked as Deck Petty officer or in Ex-Indian Navy Seaman Branch or as Engine Petty Officer or in Ex-Indian Navy Engineering branch. And candidates should have sailing experience of Deck Petty officer on merchant ships or should have served on the naval ships.

Academic Faculty – Candidates should have e master degree in Mathematics or English. Preference will be given to those who has more experience in this field.

