Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: The Sikkim Public Service Commission has invited the applications for Lab Technician and Other Posts on the official website www.sikkim.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post through the official website on or before 05 April 2019.
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply
Last date of application: April 5, 2019
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Ward Master-04 vacancies
Operation Theatre Technician-20 vacancies
Dental Mechanic /Dental Technician-03 vacancies
Dental Hygienist-34 vacancies
Haemodialysis Technician-10 vacancies
Medical Physicist-02 vacancies
Emergency & Trauma Technician-10 vacancies
Forensic Analyst/Scientist- 06 vacancies
Audiologist cum speech Therapist-06 vacancies
Counsellor-04 vacancies
VBDC Assistant-01 vacancies
Medical Record Technician-09 vacancies
Health Educator/Extension Educator-22 vacancies
Sanitary Inspector-03 vacancies
Pharmacist-21 vacancies
Radio Therapy Technician-02 vacancies
Radiographer/CT Scan Radiographer Technician-30 vacancies
ECG Technician- 08 vacancies
Laboratory Technician-48 vacancies
Optometrist-05 vacancies
Ortho Optician-03 vacancies
Ophthalmic Lab Technician- 08 vacancies
Ophthalmic Technician-17 vacancies
EEG Technician-07 vacancies
Junior Entomologist-02 vacancies
Junior Physiotherapist-09 vacancies
Junior Dietician-06 vacancies
Junior Clinical Psychologist-03 vacancies
Nutrition Educator cum Inspector-05 vacancies
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
Ward Master-12th with minimum Diploma in Hospital Administration from any recognized institutes
Operation Theatre Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Operation Theatre Technology
Dental Mechanic /Dental Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with a Diploma in Dental Mechanic/Dental Technician
Dental Hygienist-12th Science from a recognized board with a Diploma in Dental Hygiene
Haemodialysis Technician-Class XII Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Haemodialysis Technology
Medical Physicist-Bachelor of Science with Physics
Emergency & Trauma Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Trauma, Emergency and Disaster Management
Forensic Analyst/Scientist- Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science from any recognized universities.
Audiologist cum speech Therapist-Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology
Counsellor-Master Degree in Psychology from any recognized universities.
VBDC Assistant-12th Science from a recognized board with a training certificate
Medical Record Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Medical Record Technology
Health Educator/Extension Educator-Graduate Degree from a recognized university
Sanitary Inspector-Bachelor of Science
Pharmacist-Diploma in Pharmacy
Radio Therapy Technician-Bachelor of Science in Radiotherapy Technology
Radiographer/CT Scan Radiographer Technician-Class XII Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Radio Imaging Technology
ECG Technician- 12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in ECG Technology
Laboratory Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology
Optometrist-BSc in Optometric
Ortho Optician-BSc Ortho Optometric
Ophthalmic Lab Technician- BSc Ophthalmology
Ophthalmic Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in PMDA
EEG Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Electro Encephalograph Technology
Junior Entomologist-B Sc with Entomology
Junior Physiotherapist-Bachelor of Physiotherapy
Junior Dietician-Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Food and Nutrition
Junior Clinical Psychologist-Master Degree in Clinical Psychology from a recognized institute/university
Nutrition Educator cum Inspector-Bachelor of Science in Home Science from a recognized institute/university
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: Application Fee
Candidates need to pay the application fees of Rs 150/-.
Sikkim PSC Jobs 2019: How to apply
The interested candidates are requested to apply online through the SPSC’s Website www.spsckm.gov.in on or before 05 April 2019.
