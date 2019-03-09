Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited to fill 308 vacancies for lab technician's post by the Sikkim Public Service Commission on the official website www.spsckm.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post through the official website.

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: The Sikkim Public Service Commission has invited the applications for Lab Technician and Other Posts on the official website www.sikkim.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post through the official website on or before 05 April 2019.

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply

Last date of application: April 5, 2019

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Ward Master-04 vacancies

Operation Theatre Technician-20 vacancies

Dental Mechanic /Dental Technician-03 vacancies

Dental Hygienist-34 vacancies

Haemodialysis Technician-10 vacancies

Medical Physicist-02 vacancies

Emergency & Trauma Technician-10 vacancies

Forensic Analyst/Scientist- 06 vacancies

Audiologist cum speech Therapist-06 vacancies

Counsellor-04 vacancies

VBDC Assistant-01 vacancies

Medical Record Technician-09 vacancies

Health Educator/Extension Educator-22 vacancies

Sanitary Inspector-03 vacancies

Pharmacist-21 vacancies

Radio Therapy Technician-02 vacancies

Radiographer/CT Scan Radiographer Technician-30 vacancies

ECG Technician- 08 vacancies

Laboratory Technician-48 vacancies

Optometrist-05 vacancies

Ortho Optician-03 vacancies

Ophthalmic Lab Technician- 08 vacancies

Ophthalmic Technician-17 vacancies

EEG Technician-07 vacancies

Junior Entomologist-02 vacancies

Junior Physiotherapist-09 vacancies

Junior Dietician-06 vacancies

Junior Clinical Psychologist-03 vacancies

Nutrition Educator cum Inspector-05 vacancies

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Ward Master-12th with minimum Diploma in Hospital Administration from any recognized institutes

Operation Theatre Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Operation Theatre Technology

Dental Mechanic /Dental Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with a Diploma in Dental Mechanic/Dental Technician

Dental Hygienist-12th Science from a recognized board with a Diploma in Dental Hygiene

Haemodialysis Technician-Class XII Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Haemodialysis Technology

Medical Physicist-Bachelor of Science with Physics

Emergency & Trauma Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Trauma, Emergency and Disaster Management

Forensic Analyst/Scientist- Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science from any recognized universities.

Audiologist cum speech Therapist-Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology

Counsellor-Master Degree in Psychology from any recognized universities.

VBDC Assistant-12th Science from a recognized board with a training certificate

Medical Record Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Medical Record Technology

Health Educator/Extension Educator-Graduate Degree from a recognized university

Sanitary Inspector-Bachelor of Science

Pharmacist-Diploma in Pharmacy

Radio Therapy Technician-Bachelor of Science in Radiotherapy Technology

Radiographer/CT Scan Radiographer Technician-Class XII Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Radio Imaging Technology

ECG Technician- 12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in ECG Technology

Laboratory Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

Optometrist-BSc in Optometric

Ortho Optician-BSc Ortho Optometric

Ophthalmic Lab Technician- BSc Ophthalmology

Ophthalmic Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in PMDA

EEG Technician-12th Science from a recognized board with Diploma in Electro Encephalograph Technology

Junior Entomologist-B Sc with Entomology

Junior Physiotherapist-Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Junior Dietician-Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Food and Nutrition

Junior Clinical Psychologist-Master Degree in Clinical Psychology from a recognized institute/university

Nutrition Educator cum Inspector-Bachelor of Science in Home Science from a recognized institute/university

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

Candidates need to pay the application fees of Rs 150/-.

Sikkim PSC Jobs 2019: How to apply

The interested candidates are requested to apply online through the SPSC’s Website www.spsckm.gov.in on or before 05 April 2019.

