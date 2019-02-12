Sikkim SPSC recruitment: As per the latest notification of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC), under the department, Department of health care, human services and family welfare, around 200 staff nurses are vacant in Sikkim Subordinate Nursing Service. The notification has been released on the official website spscskm.gov.in. The interested candidates can apply through the same.

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: The Department of health care, human services and family welfare have released the notification for the recruitment of 200 staff nurses in Sikkim Subordinate Nursing Service on the official website spscskm.gov.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC). The interested candidates can apply through the same.

The written examination will be held through offline.

The application process has already begun. The candidates are requested to apply for the same latest by March 23, 2019. The candidates will have to take a written examination. After this, they will be selected for an interview and document verification round.

How to apply: Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, spscskm.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill the form, upload documents and make payment

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Minimum 18-years-old and maximum 40 years as on December 31, 2018

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Education Qualification

Candidates should be a 12th pass out with the diploma in general nursing and midwifery (GNM) from any recognised nursing institute or any, higher nursing qualification and registered with the Sikkim Nursing Council or any State Nursing Council approved by the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Application fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

Sikkim SPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

The candidates are expected to get a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 per month in addition to grade pay of Rs 4200.

About Sikkim Public Service Commission

The Sikkim Public Service Commission began functioning from 1982 with the appointment of the Chairman and deputation of the staff from the State Government.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More