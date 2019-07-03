Sikkim University has issued a notification for the recruitment to the teaching posts. All eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before August 9, 2019.

Notification Details:

Advertisement No: SU/ REG/ Estt/ f-2/ 08/ 2018/ V aI- I/ 472

Important Dates:

Last date of Application: August 9, 2019

Sikkim University Vacancy Details:

Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor – 73 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Faculty Details:

Educational/ Technical Qualification & Experience:

Professor (For the Departments of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Education, Law, Social sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Physical Education and Journalism, &Mass Communication) – Candidates should be an eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in appendix II.

2. Minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/ college as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/ Professor or research experience at the equivalent level at the university/ National Level Institutions with evidence of successfully guided doctoral candidate. Or an outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/ applied/ applied disciplines from any academic institution.

Associate Professor – 1. A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant disciplines.

2. A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks ( or an equivavelent grade in a point scale, wherever the grading system is followed)

3. A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching or research in an academic/ research position equivalent t0 that of an Assistant Professor in a University/ College or Accredited Research Institution/ industry with a minimum of seven publications.

Note: Candidates will be selected on the basis of academic merit and performance in the interview.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Sikkim University (www.cus.ac.in) from July 2 to August 9, 2019.

