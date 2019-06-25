SKUAST-K Female Nurse Written Test 2019: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) had issuing the Roll No. slips/ admit cards or Hall Tickets from 19th of June, 2019 on its official website www.skuastkashmir.ac.in.

SKUAST-K Female Nurse Written Test 2019: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) is conducting the Written test for Female Nurse position today (Tuesday, June 25, 2019) at 10.30 am at Main Campus Shalimar Srinagar. Earlier, the SKUAST-K has issued an advertisement (Adv. Notice No. 04 of 2015 dated 13-05-2015) in this regard. The exam is scheduled to be held on All the eligible candidates are hereby directed to report to the examination centre (Office of Controller of Examinations) an hour before the start of the written test.

The Roll No. slips/ admit cards or Hall Tickets were made available from 19th of June, 2019. SKUAST-K asked candidates to download their hall tickets from SKUAST-K website www.skuastkashmir.ac.in. The candidates were advised to collect the Roll No. slips from the office of the Controller of Examinations (SKUAST-K) Shalimar, Srinagar from 20th of June, 2019 on any working day from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Further, the applicants were also directed to remain in touch with the Examination Centre and should visit the SKUAST-Kashmir website for an update regarding the test. The syllabus for the written test has already been uploaded on the SKUAST-K website.

