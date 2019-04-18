The candidates can apply for the posts of Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar through the prescribed format by or before April 22, 2019. Candidates having the required qualification can apply for the same. The age limit for senior posts of Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar is 55 and 35 years respectively.

SLIET have vacancies in several posts like Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar for 1, 2, 1 vacancy respectively.

How to apply:

Candidates can download the application form the official website @administration.sliet.ac.in.

– Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the application to the Director, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) Longowal- 148106, District Sangrur (Punjab) by April 22.

Application for the post of Registrar/Deputy Registrar/Assistant Registrar along with a Demand Draft of Rs 500/- drawn in favour of Director, SLIET, Longowal (50% in case of SC/ST & fully exempted for PH candidates) on or before April 22, 2019.

Age Limit:

The age limit for senior posts of Registrar and Deputy Registrar has been fixed as 55 years. The age limit for Assistant Registrar post has been fixed by the Institute as 35 years.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should have a Post Graduation Degree in the relevant subject from a recognised University.

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology was established in the year 1989. It is located in Punjab. The institute offers Certificate and Diploma Programmes, Degree Programmes & Postgraduate Programmes.

