SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2019: The State Level Police Recruitment Board or SLPRB has released the Assam Police Recruitment Exam 2019 Admit Cards on the official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the SLPRC Police Admit Card 2019 by following the instructions given in this article.

SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2019: The State Level Police Recruitment Board or SLPRB has released the Assam Police Recruitment Exam 2019 Admit Cards on the official website – http://slprbassam.in/. The admit cards or call letters of the examination are now available on the website of SLPRB and all the candidates who are appearing in the exam can download the SLPRC Police Admit Card 2019 by following the instructions given in this article below.

The SLPRB will conduct the SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment Exam 2019 at various examination centers on August 11, 2019. candidates must note that the admit cards are necessary for appearing in the examination as without the same candidates will not be allowed to sit in the recruitment examination.

How to download the SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2019?

Candidates can go to the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the “Click Here” option under the “ADMIT CARD” tab

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, enter the details such as your User Name, APPLICATION ID and Password (Date Of Birth)

Now, click on the Login option

The admit card will be shown on the page

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App