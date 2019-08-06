SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2019: The admit card for the Assam Police Recruitment 2019 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on its official website. Candidates those who have applied for the exams can download the admit card by visiting the slprbassam.in or else candidate can also log in the official website police.assam.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted on August 11, 2019, for recruitment of various Grade-HI posts (UDA, Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator and Copyist) of Foreigner’s Tribunals.

Steps to download SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official site of Assam Police,slprbassam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on Careers and Recruitment link available.

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they will have to click on the link available for State Level Police Recruitment Board.

Step 4: The Assam Police Admit Card link is available on the new page.

Step 5: Candidates then should enter their login credentials, application ID and password

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the admit card and download it for future reference.

Candidates must note that the examination will be held in two sessions- the morning session will be for HSSLC level posts and the afternoon session will be for Graduate level posts. Those candidates who have applied for HSSLC level posts and graduate-level posts will have to download two separate Admit Cards

