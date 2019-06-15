SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2019: A total of 2000 vacancies are available for various posts in the police department by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam. The application process for the same begins today on June 15. The application process will end on June 30. Applicant should be aged between 18 and 38 years of age. He/she is a citizen of India ordinarily resident of Assam.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy

Data Entry Operator – 400 Posts UDA-cum – Accountant – 200 Posts Stenographer Gr. – 200 Posts Lower Division Assistant – 200 Posts Bench Assistant – 200 Posts Typist – 200 Posts Copyist – 200 Posts Office Peon – 200 Posts Chowkidar – 200 Posts

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Data Entry Operator – HSSLC passed UDA-cum – Accountant – Graduate in Commerce Stenographer Gr. – Graduate in any discipline Lower Division Assistant – Graduate in any discipline Bench Assistant – Graduate in any discipline Typist – Graduate in any discipline Copyist – HSSLC passed Office Peon – should not have passed matriculation/HSSC Chowkidar – should not have passed matriculation/HSSC

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Data Entry Operator – Rs.10,000/- UDA-cum – Accountant – Rs. 35,000/- Stenographer Gr. – Rs.35,000/- Lower Division Assistant – Rs.30,000/- Bench Assistant – Rs.30,000/- Typist – Rs.30,000/- Copyist – Rs.9,000/- Office Peon – Rs.9,000/- Chowkidar – Rs.9,000/-

Here is the direct link of the advertisment notice Advertisement_Foreigners_Tribunals.pdf

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure:

If applications are found to be correct in all respects, they will be called for a written test. There will be a common written test for UDA-cum-Accountant, Stenographer Gr.III, LDA, Bench Assistant and Typist.

Similarly, there will be a common written test for Data Entry Operator and Copyist. While there will be a practical test for the posts of Stenographer, Lower Division Assistant, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator & Copyist. However, for the post of Office Peon and Chowkidar, candidAtes will have to give Physical Test and Viva Voce.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern: There will be 100 marks of the written test will be of 100 marks. It will be completely an OMR based written test.

The candidates should prepare thoroughly as there will be negative marking. ½ mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The questions will be set in four parts (i) Logical reasoning, aptitude, (ii) Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India, (iii) Comprehension and (iv) General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Candidates should use black ball pen to answer the OMR based answer sheet.

For further details information, check out the detailed notification

