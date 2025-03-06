Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 To Be Declared Today, Check Details

Those who qualify for multiple posts must specify their preferences before downloading their admit cards.

SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 To Be Declared Today, Check Details


The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam is set to announce the results for the Assam Police Sub Inspector (SI) and other posts’ written examinations today, March 6, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, slprbassam.in, from 11 AM onwards.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 144 vacancies for Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 7 vacancies for Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO, 51 vacancies for Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, and 1 vacancy for Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam. The written examination for these positions was conducted on January 5, 2024.

How to Check SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  1. Visit the official website slprbassam.in.
  2. Click on the ‘SI Result 2024’ link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials, such as the application number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details to view the result.
  5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Next Steps for Qualified Candidates

Candidates who clear the written examination must appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). As per the official notification, the admit card download facility for PST & PET will be available from March 9, 2024, at 11 AM on the SLPRB website.

Those who qualify for multiple posts must specify their preferences before downloading their admit cards. Candidates qualifying for SI (UB) or SI (Communication) in addition to SI (AB) must download separate admit cards for each post.

The PST & PET for the selected candidates will begin on March 17, 2024, at the 4th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara, Guwahati. Candidates must report on time and carry the necessary documents for verification.

ALSO READ: JAC Announces Retest for Class 10 Hindi and Science Exams Following Paper Leak Scandal

Filed under

Assam SLPRB

