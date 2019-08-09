SMFWB Paramedical Counselling 2019: The State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) will soon declare the SMFWB Paramedical 2nd Round Seat Allotment Results on its official website. Candidate those who have been waiting for the results are advised to keep a track on the official website.

SMFWB Paramedical Counselling 2019: The State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) will release the result of the SMFWB Paramedical 2nd Round Seat Allotment Results 2019 in online. As per the official notification, the SMFWB Paramedical Seat Allotment Results 2019 for 2nd Round will be declared on 9th August 2019 After 5:00 PM.

Candidates those who registered themselves for SMFWB Paramedical courses and are waiting for the second list can check the SMFWB Paramedical result on the official website of SMFWB, smfwb.in.

Steps to Check SMFWB Paramedical second round Allotment List 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of SMFWB ie. smfwb.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the Admission section and select Online Admission.

Step 3: Click on the SMFWB Paramedical 2nd Round Seat Allotment Results 2019 link.

Step 4: Enter the login details.

Step 5: Hit on Submit.

Step 6: Your SMFWB Paramedical Seat Allotment Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the WB Paramedical Seat Allotment Order 2019 and download it.

Step 8: Take a hard copy for future use.

Shortlisted candidates are advised to carry their original documents along with photocopies, two two passport size photographs to the assigned college to complete the admission procedure.

Also, the admission fees should be paid beforehand and submit its proof along with the admission form

The SMFWB entrance examinations are held for the admission to the different Para Medical Courses in the colleges of West Bengal. There are 71 colleges affiliated to the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal for the admissions.

