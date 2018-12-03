SNAP 2018 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University has released the SNAP Admit Card on its official website. Candidates can log into the website snaptest.org and download the same with the help of the steps given below.

SNAP 2018 Admit Card: The Symbiosis International University has released the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for SNAP 2018 examination on the official website. All the candidates who have submitted their applications for the upcoming examination can check the official website and download the Admit Cards. The University is all set to conduct the SNAP 2018 on December 16, 2018 for admissions into the MBA/M.Sc programmes in Symbiosis University or other Institutes. The official website of the varsity is – https://www.snaptest.org/.

Meanwhile, the admit cards have been published on December 1, 2018 at 5:00PM and are available on the official website of Symbiosis International University for candidates to download. The admit cards will have information like the candidates’roll number, name and examination time and venue. Candidates must note that if there is any discrepancy in their admit card, they must bring this to notice of the authority before the commencement of the examination. Candidates must also note that the admit card is mandatory for appearing in the SNAP 2018 examination.

How to download the SNAP 2018 Admit Card/Hall Tickets 2018?

Log into the official website of Symbiosis International University – https://www.snaptest.org/

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link that is blinking

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, enter the SNAP ID and Password

Click on the Login button

The SNAP Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the SNAP Hall Ticket and take a print out of the same for future reference

To directly download the Hall Ticket/Admit Card of SNAP 2018, click on this link: https://snap.ishinfosys.com/SNAP18EntranceCard/Login.aspx?

