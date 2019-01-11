SNAP 2018 result: The result of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018 has been released on the official website - snaptest.org. Candidates need to check the result by visiting the website with the help of the steps given here.

SNAP 2018 results: The Symbiosis International Deemed University has finally published the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018 results on the official website. The authority had conducted the examination on December 16 last year for admissions into to the university’s various programmes. All those who have appeared for the online test can log into the official website of Symbiosis University and check if they have cleared the examination.

Candidates can follow the instructions given here to check the SNAP 2018 results on the official website:

Visit the official website of SNAP – snaptest.org

Click on the result link of SNAP 2019

Enter the details such as your SNAP ID/email id and password to sign in on the box provided on the page

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the result online: https://www.snaptest.org/

