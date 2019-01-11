SNAP 2018 results: The Symbiosis International Deemed University has finally published the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2018 results on the official website. The authority had conducted the examination on December 16 last year for admissions into to the university’s various programmes. All those who have appeared for the online test can log into the official website of Symbiosis University and check if they have cleared the examination.
Candidates can follow the instructions given here to check the SNAP 2018 results on the official website:
- Visit the official website of SNAP – snaptest.org
- Click on the result link of SNAP 2019
- Enter the details such as your SNAP ID/email id and password to sign in on the box provided on the page
- Click on submit
- The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference
Direct link to download the result online: https://www.snaptest.org/
Leave a Reply