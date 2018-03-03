Anna Hazare, a social activist has decided to join the join the protest against the alleged Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam paper leak. Protests against leak have gained momentum and since last 3-4 days, protestors have been protesting outside the SSC office at CGO complex, New Delhi seeking CBI probe. After the leak, screenshots of question paper along with answers have surfaced on social media.

Days after alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam paper leak, social activist and frontrunner of anti-corruption protests in 2011, Anna Hazare has announced that he will reportedly join the protest by students against the alleged leak of SSC CGL tier 2 exam. Since February 27, 2018, aspirants have been protesting outside the SSC office at CGO complex Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Protesting students are demanding CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak case. The SSC CGL examination was held from February 17 to 21, 2018 for advertised nearly 9,372 vacancies.

However, SSC has already cancelled the exam held on February 21, 2018. recruitment commission has announced that exam will be conducted again on March 9, 2018. After the examination leak, screenshots of question paper along with answers also surfaced on social media. Taking cognisance of the screenshots of paper, SSC in a statement said, ” The commission has received a few screenshots in the afternoon of 23.2.2018 of quantitative ability (paper-1) apparently taken on 21.2.2018 at around 12.30 pm belonging to a candidate namely Sachin Chouhan (roll number 2201281955).

These snapshots are being circulated after about 48 hours of completion of the CGLE (Tier-II) Examination, 2017 and appear to be manipulated and would have no significance on the sanctity of the examination.” Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. Every year lakh of students sit in the various examination conducted by the commission.

Earlier, anti-corruption leader Anna Hazare has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being interested in the appointment of Lokpal at the centre. Hazare will hold a rally in the run-up to show the strength at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi in March. Hazare said, ” Panth Pradhan ka office bhi Lokpal ke neeche aa jayega, ye bhay unko satata hai (The PMO will also come under the ambit of Lokpal and his fear stalks the PM).”

