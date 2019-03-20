ASOS HSC datasheet 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the date sheet for the open school higher secondary school certificate exams of class 12 . Visit the official website www.ahsec.nic.in to download the exam schedule.

ASOS HSC datasheet 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the board exam date sheet for the open higher secondary school certificate. The Assam State Open School (ASOS) class 12 students can visit the official website www.ahsec.nic.in. for the final exam date sheet. The Assam Board class 12 examination will begin from May 14, 2019. The last date of the Assam board examination is May 30, 2019.

Details regarding the date sheet of the ASOS Exam 2019:

For English- May 14

For Physics / Accountancy- May 15

For Political Science / Mass Communication- May 16

For Chemistry / Psychology- May 17

For Assamese / Bengali / Bodo- May 20

For Environmental Science- May 21

For Business Studies- May 22

For Economics / Biology- May 24

For Home Science- May 25

For Geography- May 27

For Mathematics / Painting- May 28

For Data Entry Operation- May 29

For Computer Science- May 30

Details regarding the Assam Board open school HSC final program:

Step 1: Go on the official website www.ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC Final Exam Program 2019 on the homepage.

Step 3: A tab will open with date sheet

Step 4: Click on download datasheet

Step5: Take the print out of the date sheet

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council conducts the examination twice a year.



The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has a chairman who is the chief executive of the Council. The chief executive is designated by the state government for a term of three years, which may be extended for more years. The secretary of the council is the principal administrative officer and is responsible for all matters pertaining to general administration, establishment, legal matters, accounts, public relation, grievance redressal, affiliation and property of the Council. The Controller of Examinations is responsible for all matters concerning examination administration as well as confidential work of examination. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council was established on June 1, 1984, for the functioning and supervising the development of Higher Secondary Education in the State of Assam.

Details regarding power and function:

1. It powers and function conduct examination based on such course

2. It powers and function to admit its examinations

3. It powers and function to demand and receive such fees as may be prescribed by the regulations.

4. It powers and function to publish the result of its examination.

5. It powers and function to grant a certificate to students passing the examinations.

6. It powers and function award scholarships, prize etc.

7. It powers and function to prescribe and select textbooks and supplementary books.

