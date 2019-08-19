South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: The South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLIL) recently invited the applications for the post of assistant manager, junior engineers, trade supervisor, clerk, turner, machinist among others to fill a total of 88,585 vacancies on the official website. However, Cao India has clarified all the details.

South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: Applications were recently invited for the post of assistant manager, junior engineers, trade supervisor, clerk, turner, machinist among others by the South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLIL) to fill a total of 88,585 vacancies on the official website. Candidates who are upto the age of 35 for various posts were required to apply for the position. This advertisement publishing the advertisement is a fake notification. The fake website sscl.in is not active

In a recent tweet, Coal India clarified the same that it is not ar a subsidiary of the company.

In the tweet, it mentioned that the Coal India Limited does not have any subsidiary company bearing the name as ‘south-central coalfields limited’. It is also not participating in any such recruitment exercise which is being conducted by this fraud and fake company. In information so provided regarding the job opportunity in Coal India limited by this company is fake, fraudulent and fabricated.

According to the notification, over 8,000 jobs for class 8 passed to all the graduate of all ranging from Rs 20,000 per month to Rs 56,000 per month.

The application fee was Rs 300, and for reserved category, the firm was collecting Rs 180 per applications. Interested candidates are advised not to apply or make any payment in terms of information or money to the same.

Al the employment-related information for executive posts including fresh job openings and process of selection etc will be available on its official website www.coalindia.in.

For non-executive posts, the websites of its eight subsidiary companies such as Bharat Cooking Coal Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Northern Coalfields Limited, South Eastern Coalfields Limited and Western Coalfields Limited, will be referred as it is being said in the statement.

