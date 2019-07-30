South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: The South Central Railway has released the notification for the recruitment of 21 sportspeople in group C posts. Candidates those who wish to apply for the same can apply till August 26, 2019.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: The South Central Railway has released the notification for the recruitment of 21 sportspeople in group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates those who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of South Central Railway- scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The application process was commenced on July 27, 2019, and will continue till August 26, 2019. However, the dates have been extended to September 11, 2019, for the candidates belonging from Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahoul and Spiti Districts, Panji subdivision of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep Island.

A total of 21 posts has been notified through this recruitment drive, the process for group C under from different sports field.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

02 posts: Archery (Women)

03 posts: Athletics (Men)

01 post: Athletics (Women)

01 post: Ball Badminton (Men)

01 posts: Basketball (Men)

01 post: Chess (Men)

01 post: Boxing (Men)

01 post: Basketball (Women)

02 posts: Handball (Men)

01 post: Hockey (Men)

01 post: Kabaddi (Men)-

01 post: Kabaddi (Women)

01 post: Tennis (Men)

01 post: Volleyball (Men)

01 post: Volleyball (Women)

01 post: Weightlifting (Men)

01 post: Weightlifting (Women)

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

Only those candidates are eligible those who have passed class tenth board or SSC or equivalent with ITI for grade pay of Rs.1900. Candidates belonging to other categories in the grade pay of Rs.2000 to Rs.1900 is 12th (+2 stage) or intermediate or equivalent examination.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates belonging to a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 25 years old are eligible to apply for the post.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App