South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the South East Central Railway, Bilaspur for the recruitment to the posts of Group C and Group D on the official website, secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official website.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: The South East Central Railway, Bilaspur has invited the applications for the recruitment to the posts of Group C and Group D on the official website, secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply from September 14, 2019, till October 13, 2019. The online application link will be available until October 13, 2019.

Important Dates:

The recruitment notification was published with the employment notice number P-HQ/RRC/762/2019-20

Starting date for submission of online application: September 14, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: October 13, 2019

South East Central Railway (SECR) Vacancy Details:

Group C (Level 2): 02

Group D: 08

Eligibility Criteria for Group C and Group D

Educational Qualification:

Group C (Level 2): A 12th class pass out or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or Higher qualification such as graduate/post Graduate degree or IIT passed in (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical and S&T departments) approved by NCVT or SCVT.

Group D: A class 10th pass out with National apprentice certificate (NAC) approved by NCVT or class 10th pass with ITI (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical and S&T departments) or class 10th or IIT passed.

South East Central Railway 2019: Steps to apply

Candidates whoa re eligible to apply for the post can do so through the online format form their official website, secr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before October 13, 2019. Interested candidates are advised read all the instructions carefully before filling the online application.

Meanwhile, the South East Central Railway has invited eth apalciations for the post of trade apprentice post. Candidates who are eligible can apply fro the post through the official website on or before August 29, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App