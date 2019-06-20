South India Bank recruitment 2019: The applications have been released for the post of probationary officer and clerk South Indian Bank through the official website southindianbank.com. There are total 545 vacant posts for which the notification has been released. The candidates who are interested, can check the official website.

South India Bank recruitment 2019: The South Indian Bank has released for the post of probationary officer and clerk. In total, there are 545 vacant posts for which the notification was released. The interested candidates’ official website southindianbank.com. The last date to apply for the post is June 30, 2019. The entrance examination for the post of PO will be conducted on July 25 while candidates need to appear for the post of clerk on July 26. Following is the break-up of the vacancy details. There are a total of 385 posts of clerk that are vacant and 160 posts of probationary officers.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be a pass out of class 10, 12 and graduation. They should have a minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. The educational qualification by mode of distance education will not be considered. The age of the candidates should not be over 25 years. There is a five years age relaxation for SC/ST category.

The selection procedure will include an online test, group discussion and personal interview. The final selection process will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for three rounds.

Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the South Indian Bank 2019 recruitment can apply online on southindianbank.com from June 19 to June 30 2019. Check out the steps to fill the application form

Step 1: Go to the official website southindianbank.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Careers’ section. Then on Recruitment of Probationary Clerks or Officers and register for the same

Step 3: Fill all the personal details – name, date of birth, qualification etc

Step 4: Upload your photo and signature

Step 5: Duly make the payment

Step 6: Click on submit button

The General category of the candidates is Rs 800 while the SC/ ST candidates have to pay Rs 200 as the application fee. This application fee will be excluding GST and other charges. The aspirants will be able to pay the application fee through any of the online modes such as debit card/ credit card/ net banking.

