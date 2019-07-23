South Indian Bank admit card 2019 released @southindianbank.com: South Indian Bank (SIB) has released the admit card for the Clerk and PO Examination. Interested and eligible candidates those who have successfully registered for the examinations download the admit card from the official website of the of SIB (South Indian Bank).

The South Indian Bank (SIB) clerk and PO examination will be held on July 26 at various examination centers across the country.

South Indian Bank (SIB) had released the official notification announcing around 545 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers and Clerks. Last date for candidates to apply or South Indian Bank PO & Clerk posts was between 19th June and 30th June 2019.

Steps to download SIB admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. southindianbank.com

Step 2: Click on the Careers Section

Step 3: Click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ OR ‘Recruitment of Probationary Clerks’

Step 4: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, click on Download Call Letter

Step 5: Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download your admit card and take a printout of the admit card for future use

