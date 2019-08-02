South Indian Bank PO admit card 2019: South Indian Bank PO Exam 2019 admit cards are now available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the by clicking on the direct link given in this article.

South Indian Bank PO admit card 2019: South Indian Bank has released the admit card for Probationary Legal Official Exam 2019 on the official website mentioned below. Candidates who have applied for the examination and are appearing in the same can now download the admit card by clicking on the direct link given below. They can follow the instructions to download the South Indian Bank PO admit card 2019 in this article given below for their convenience.

Here are the steps to download the South Indian Bank PO admit card 2019:

Go to the official website of South Indian Bank or click on the direct link given below

Click on the SIB PO Admit card 2019 running on the home page

Enter your Registration number and Password to log in

The admit card for south Indian Bank PO entrance test will be on your screen

Aspirant can download the Admit card and take the print out for future reference

Aspirants can download the South Indian Bank PO admit card by clicking on this direct link- Click Here.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must have the citizenship of India

Candidate must have a graduation degree or a degree certificate in any discipline.

Important Dates:

Commencement of Call Letter Download -August 1, 2019

Closure of the Call letter Download – August 11, 2019

Various Exam center has been allotted for South Indian Bank Probationary Legal Officer Exam 2019. The exam is scheduled for August 11, 2019. Aspirants can download the admit card till the date of examination.

For more information, candidates can turn on the notification button to get the updates of the exam.

South Indian Probationary Legal Officer Exam will be consisting of two stages, online test, and personal interview.

Final results will be declared after the consolidation of both the rounds. The bank is up to take 12 posts through this drive. As per the guidelines, aspirants are recommended to carry their Admit Card on the day of the exam.

