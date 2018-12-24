South Indian Bank PO Recruitment Exam 2018: The admit cards or call letters for the upcoming recruitment examination of Probationary Officers (PO) on its official website. Candidates need to follow the steps given below to download the same.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment Exam 2018: The South Indian Bank Limited has published the Hall Tickets/ call letter of the South Indian Bank PO 2018 exam recently on its official website. All the candidates who have filled up the application form for the upcoming examination and are appearing in the same are advised to download the Admit Cards by logging into the website of the bank with the help of the steps given below. The candidates need to log into the official website – southindianbank.com.

According to the schedule released on the official website of the Bank, the examination will be conducted on December 29 at various centres. This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Bank to fill up vacant positions of Probationary Officers at different branches of the Bank across the state.

How to download South Indian Bank PO Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of the bank, i.e. southindianbank.com

Search for the ‘careers’ tab and click on it on the homepage

Now, click on the option, ‘recruitment of probation officer through PGDBF programme’

Click on the option to download online test call letter

Candidates will be taken to the login page

Here, enter your registration number and password and submit

The Hall Tickets or Admit Cards will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take print out future reference

For more details regarding the examination, click on this link: https://www.southindianbank.com/

