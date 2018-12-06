South Indian Bank PO Recruitment: The South Indian Bank has invited applications for the post of Probationary officers. The candidates who wish to apply for the South Indian Bank 2018 PO recruitment are advised to visit the official website at www.southindianbank.com. The online registration will begin on December 10 and the last date to complete the application process is December 16.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment: The South Indian Bank has invited applications for the post of Probationary officers. The candidates who wish to apply for the South Indian Bank 2018 PO recruitment are advised to visit the official website at www.southindianbank.com. The online registration will begin on December 10 and the last date to complete the application process is December 16. The online examination is scheduled to be held on December 29. To successfully apply for the post, candidates must have passed Class 10th and Class 12th examination. Among the requirements, candidates should have a Bachelor Degree in any stream with minimum 60 per cent of marks from a recognized university.

The maximum age of the candidate must not exceed 25 years of age as on November 30. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test. The candidates who will be shortlisted at the end of the exam will subsequently be called for a Group Discussion followed by a Personal Interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of consolidated marks obtained by candidates in Online Test, GD and Personal Interview. Interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website of South Indian Bank.

Application process for South Indian Bank PO Recruitment:

Log on to the official website of South Indian Bank at www.southindianbank.com.

Click the careers tab

Now select recruitment of probationary officers through PGDBF programme

Download the PDF file of notification that contains all the details you need to know about the recruitment.

Application Fee:

General category candidates: Rs 800

SC/ST category candidates: Rs. 200

