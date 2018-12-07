South Indian Bank PO Recruitment: The application will commence for online registration of South Indian Bank Probationary Officers post on December 10, 2018. The job vacancy is available for the interested and eligible candidates through an online test followed by a group discussion and then final personal interview. The selected candidates will complete the PGDBF programme before the job appointment.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment: Online applications for South Indian Bank Probationary Officers will open on December 10, 2018. South Indian Bank will start recruiting the candidates through its PGDBF programme. The South Indian Bank PGDBF programme will start on December 10, 2018. The online examination for the interested and eligible candidates for the PGDBF programme will be conducted in the last week of December, soon to be announced on the official website at www.southindianbank.com. The job vacancies are open for candidates who have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in school and college and are interested in working in the banking sector.

The selected candidates who will complete the PGDBF programme within the required time will be offered the appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer on Scale-1. The online application process will start on December 10, 2018. The last date to apply for the registration of PGDBF programme is December 16, 2018. The date of the examination is December 29, 2018.

All the interested and eligible candidates will have to deposit the fees in two categories, one is for the general category of Rs. 800 while SC/ST category will have to pay Rs. 200. Interested candidates who fill the complete application form will be able to apply on the official website of South Indian Bank at www.southindianbank.com. The application form is available on the official website.

The selection process will involve an online test followed by a group discussion for selected candidates and the final personal interview. The final shortlist will include the total marks obtained in the Online test, group discussion and personal interview.

