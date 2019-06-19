South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019. The various posts of Probationary Clerk and Probationary Officer (PO) have been notified by the South Indian Bank Limited. A total number of 545 vacancies have been notified by South Indian Bank. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SIB.

The online application process will begin from today, ie. 19 June and will continue till 30 June 2019. Candidates need to register themselves in order to apply for the South Indian Probationary Clerk Recruitment 2019 and South Indian Probationary PO Recruitment 2019.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

The Selection of this post will be based on the online exam. which will happen on 26 July 2019 and 25 July 2019 respectively. Candidates should also note that to apply for the Clerk & Probationary Officer (PO) posts they must fulfil the eligibility criteria. Also, the final Selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for Online Test and the result of the personal Interview.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

The Candidates must be an X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC and graduated with minimum 60 per cent marks under the regular course.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: Age limit

For the post of clerk, the minimum age should be 26 years and for the post of PO, the minimum age should be 25 years.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

For the post of probationary clerk, the pay scale is Rs. 11765 – 655/3 – 13730 – 815/3 – 16175 – 980/4 – 20095 – 1145/7 – 28110 – 2120/1 – 30230 – 1310/1 – 31540

For the post of probationary officer (PO) the pay scale is Rs. 23700– 980/7 – 30560- 1145/2 – 32850- 1310/7 – 42020 plus DA, HRA & other allowances.

For more details candidates can visit the official website of South Indian Bank Limited.southindianbank.com.

