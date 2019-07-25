South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: The South Indian Bank has issued the notification for the post of Probationary Legal Officers in Scale I Cadre. Candidates need to make sure that they have a valid email id in his/her name before applying for the posts on offer. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the South Indian bank.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: The South Indian Bank through its latest recruitment drive has notified for a number of posts at southindianbank.com. The bank has issued the notification for the post of Probationary Legal Officers in Scale I Cadre. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the Bank’s website,southindianbank.com.

The online application form to apply for this post was started from 17 July 2019 and it will last till 28 July 2019. A total number of 12 posts are on offer Probationary Legal Officers in Scale I cadre. Candidates must note that the vacancy is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the basis of their performance in the online test and personal interview. The initial shortlisting will be done on the basis of the marks scored in the online test. The exam is scheduled to held on 11 August 2019.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank at southindianbank.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APPLY ONLINE link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the ‘New Registration’ page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Complete the form and save it for future reference.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must not be more than 28 years

Educational Qualification: Interested candidates should have passed class 10th and 12th . also they must have the LLB degree regular with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks in the course

Work Experience (desirable) – Candidates with experience at Banks/ FIs as Legal Officers will be given preference.

