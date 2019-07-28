South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of Probationary Officers will be closed today. Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications by today through the official website - southindianbank.com.

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of Probationary Legal Officers will be closed by the South Indian Bank today, July 28. The Bank had invited applications from eligible candidates for the above mentioned vacant post and a notification was released by the Bank for the same through the official website recently. All those candidates who are interested in serving in the banking sector are advised to submit their applications by today through the official website – southindianbank.com.

How to apply for the South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of the Bank as mentioned above – southindianbank.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a notification

Download the same and follow the instructions to apply online

The South Indian Bank application process had started from July 17 and the last date for applying is today, i.e. July 28, 2019. The candidates who have submitted the applications will have to appear in an online examination to be conducted by the South Indian Bank PO recruitment authority. The examination for selection of candidates for the South Indian Bank PO posts will be held at various examination centers on August, 11 2019.

South Indian Bank Probationary Legal Officers Important Dates:

The online application process starts from July 17, 2019

The last date for submission of online application: July 28, 2019

South Indian Bank Clerk Test to be held on August 11, 2019

South Indian Bank Probationary Legal Officers Vacancy Details

Name and number of posts:

Probationary Legal Officers: 12

South Indian Bank Probationary Legal Officers Pay Scale:

Rs. 23700– 980/7 – 30560- 1145/2 – 32850- 1310/7 – 42020 plus DA, HRA and other allowances, as per reports.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App