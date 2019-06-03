Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on its official website https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/ on or before June 30, 2019. The salary for the posts is in the range of Rs 18,500 to Rs 22,000. There are a total of 95 vacancies.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for 95 vacancies, salary up to Rs 22,000

Southern Railway Recruitment 2019: Southern Railway has invited applications for the post of Executive Assistants and DEO and Digital Office Assistants posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on its official website https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/ on or before June 30, 2019. The salary for the posts is in the range of Rs 18,500 to Rs 22,000. There are a total of 95 vacancies.

Here are some important details about the recruitment process:

Last date for submission of application forms: June 30, 2019.

Name of the posts: Executive Assistant (English) /DEO & Digital Office Assistant (English).

Number of vacancies: 95.

Pay scale:

Z class – Rs. 18,500/-

Y class – Rs. 20,000/-

X class – Rs. 22,000/-

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have BCA/B.Sc Computer Science or IT degree, plus Microsoft Office Specialist Certification in MS Office 2010, or later version.

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written test. The test will have 100 objective type questions in English. However, there will be a negative marking of one mark for every three wrong answers. The duration of the test will be of 90 minutes.

How to apply for Southern Railway Jobs 2019:

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacant posts through the official website of the Southern Railway https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/ on or before June 30, 2019.

Southern Railway was established on April 14, 1951. The entity was created with the merger of three organizations: Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway, South Indian Railway and Mysore State Railway.

The Southern Railway serves the three coastal states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and the Union territory of Puducherry. It covers key centres of Mangalore, Kanniyakumari, Renigunta and Gudur.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App