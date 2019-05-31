Southern Railway Recruitment 2019: The Southern Railway has notified applications for recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer/ P.Way & Junior Engineer/ TMO in Level 6 of VII CPC Pay Matrix. Candidates are advised to apply for the post by following a simple prescribed format on or before June 6, 2019. Also, given below is the list of age limit and qualification criteria.

List of details for Southern Railway vacancy:

JE/ P.Way: 84 Posts

JE/ TMO: 58 Posts

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: June 6, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineer/TMO/P.Way Posts

Educational Qualification:

JE/P.Way: Candidates applying for the post must have a diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc. in Civil Engineering of at least three years duration.

JE/TMO: Aspirant applying for JE TMO should have a diploma in (a) Mechanical/ Production/ Automobile/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

List of age limit for Junior Engineer/ TMO/ P.Way posts:

General: 42 years

OBC: 45 years

SC / ST: 47 years

Note: Interested candidate applying for the post from mentioned above category should follow the age limit criteria along with qualification criteria in order to avoid any kind of issues during selection.

Steps to apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2019:

Each and every eligible, as well as interested candidate, will have to submit their application along with important documents to the Chairman. The documents will have to be delivered to Railway Recruitment Cell, No.5, Dr.P.V.Cherian Cresent Road, Behind Ethiraj College, Egmore, Chennai-600008 on or by June 6, 2019.

