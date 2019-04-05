SPA Delhi recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, under School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi. Almost 47 posts are lying vacant, interested candidates can apply to the post on or before June 10, 2019.

SPA Delhi Recruitment 2019: The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi invited applications from eligible candidates to fill Assistant Professor posts that are lying vacant, currently. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before June 10, 2019. There are almost 47 posts lying vacant. Selected candidates would be recruited on a contractual basis.

Important Date:

• June 10, 2019: Last Date of Application

Vacancy details:

• Assistant Professor (Urban Design)- 3 posts

• Assistant Professor (Transport Planning )- 2 posts

• Assistant Professor (Landscape Architecture)- 4 posts

• Assistant Professor (Building Engineering Management)- 2 posts

• Assistant Professor (Urban Planning)- 3 posts

• Assistant Professor (Architecture)- 22 posts post

• Assistant Professor (Housing)- 2 posts

• Assistant Professor (Industrial Design)-2 posts

• Assistant Professor (Architectural Conservation)-1 posts

• Assistant Professor (Regional Planning)- 2 posts

• Assistant Professor (Physical Planning)- 2 posts

• Assistant Professor (Environmental Planning)- 2 posts

• Assistant Professor (Transport Planning)- 2 posts

Salary:

– Rs 50,000/- per month (which includes all allowances) for those possessing U.G. Degree,

– Rs 60,000/- per month (which includes all allowances) for those possessing P.G. Degree

– Rs 70,000/- per month (which includes all allowances) for those possessing PhD.

Educational Qualification:

• Architecture: Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture or a Master’s Degree in Architecture or

related discipline with First Class

or

equivalent (minimum of 60% in aggregate, if a class or division is not awarded), either in Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree.

• Planning: Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture/Planning/Technology/Engineering: Master’s Degree in Planning with a minimum of 60% in aggregate, if an awarded, either in Bachelors or Master’s Degree.

• Landscape Architecture Department, Assitant Professor: Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture/Master’s degree in Landscape Architecture (or Equivalent Qualification) with First Class (or equivalent minimum 60% in aggregate if a class or division or division is not awarded) candidates must have a Master’s Degree.

• Industrial Design Department, Assitant Professor: Masters’ degree in Industrial Design or Product Design or Professional education Program Diploma.

How to Apply :

Candidates fulfilling above eligibility criteria may email the scanned copy of the application form at contract_faculty@spa.ac.in

Interview Emplacement:

New Committee Room, School of Planning and Architecture, 4 Block-B, Indraprastha Estate,

New Delhi-110002.

About School of Planning and Architecture:

School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, is a higher education confederate institute in New Delhi. SPA specialising in education and research, and serving as the national centre of excellence, in the fields of Planning and Architecture. The educational institute was established by the Government of India with an aim to provide quality Architecture and physical planning education. The institute primarily offers undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and executive education programs. The school is an autonomous body works independently and have control over its day-to-day operations.

