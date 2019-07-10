A SpiceJet technician of budget carrier has died after being trapped in the main landing gear door of the aircraft. The incident happened at 1 am on Tuesday at Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

A technician of budget carrier Spicejet has died after being trapped in the main landing gear door of the aircraft. According to ANI, the SpiceJet technician died while working on an aircraft at Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The incident happened at 1 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The body of the technician was removed from landing gear with the help of Fire brigade.

The airline released a statement saying that they were deeply saddened to share that their technician Rohit Pandey passed away last night in an unfortunate incident at Kolkata airport. Authorities added that Rohit was doing maintenance work in right-hand main landing gear wheel well area of a Q 400 aircraft which was parked in Bay No. 32 at the airport.

SpiceJet claimed that the main landing gear hydraulic door closed and Rohit got stuck in between the hydraulic door flaps. The Hydraulic doors were broken to rescue him but he was declared dead. They added that the entire SpiceJet family stands together in grief in this unfortunate incident.

Earlier this month, aviation regulator DCGA grounded 12 pilots and served show cause notice to them after six cases of aircraft veering off the runway or taxing were reported in the last few months.

The decision came after the main runway at Mumbai airport remained shut after a SpiceJet plane from Jaipur veered off it when landing amid heavy rainfall on Monday.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri had said in the parliament recently that SpiceJet had the highest number of passengers who were affected due to flight cancellation from January to May this year.

