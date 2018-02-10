The head of Science of Spirituality Rajinder Singh has signed an agreement with The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, in Chennai in order to set up a national endowment for an adjunct chair professorship. Mr. Singh has donated Rs 90 lakh for the development of chair, out of which Rs 15 lakh will be for a separate scholarship programme, which will benefit students from economically weaker sections of the society.

An alumnus and head of Science of Spirituality, Rajinder Singh who is also a Sanskrit scholar has signed an agreement with The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), in Chennai in order to set up a national endowment for an adjunct chair professorship. The spiritual head has donated a huge amount of Rs 90 lakh for the development of the chair. According to reports published in the national daily, The Hindu Mr. Singh has donated Rs 90 lakh out of which Rs 15 lakh will be for a separate student scholarship programme.

The scholarship could be offered to any deserving and economically underprivileged student. Mr. Singh has graduated in electrical engineering from IIT-Madras and did his Master’s degree in the same subject from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Mr. Ranjinder Singh, who is himself associated with the Humanities department stated that he wants to focus on cultural issues in the universities. According to the spiritual head’s biography, Mr. Singh is known to his disciples as Sant Rajinder Singh Maharaj. Apart from that, Rs 15 lakh from his donation will be for student scholarship programme, which will benefit financially weaker section of the students.

