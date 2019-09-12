Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2019: Sports Authority of India, Bhopal is looking for a candidate for the post of Catering Manager and walk-in-interview for the same will be conducted on September 16, 2019. Candidates who are interested may attend the interview.

Sports Authority of India, Central Regional Centre, Bhopal has issued an official notification for inviting applications for the post of Catering Manager. Candidates who are interested in the post can appear in the walk-in-interview which is to be held on September 16, 2019. It is a contractual based job of 1 year and if the performance of the applicant comes out to be satisfactory then it can be extended after the contract ends.

This is a good opportunity for all those candidates who were looking for such a post and getting associated with the Sports Authority of India is an added advantage. Candidates, who will be appearing in the interview, are advised to get prepared for the interview as only four days are left.

Vacancy details of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2019:

Catering Manager– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a degree in any discipline from a recognized University or institution + one year of diploma in Hotel Management or Catering Management from a recognized institute.

OR

The candidate should have graduated in Hotel Management or Catering Management from a recognized University/ Institute.

Apart from this, the candidate should have three years of experience in relevant discipline after any of the above qualifications.

Monthly Remuneration

The selected candidate will be given the monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2019 Official Notification–Download PDF

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2019 Application Form–Download PDF

How to apply for Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates who fit in the above criteria can attend the walk-in-interview on September 16, 2019, at Sports Authority of India, Central Regional Centre, Bhopal. The interview will start at 11:30 am, but the candidates are advised to reach at the venue at 10:00 am along with the prescribed application form and essential original documents and their self-attested photocopies and 2 passport size photographs.

