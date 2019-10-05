SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: The application process for nine vacant positions under the Sikkim Public Service Commission or SPSC is now open @spscskm.gov.in. Candidates interested to apply can check the details of the SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019 in this article.

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: The Sikkim Public Service Commission or SPSC has released an official notification for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor for various subjects through its official website – spscskm.gov.in. According to the notification, applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor against the SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019 Notification. There are 6 (six) vacant posts and those who wish to apply can check the details of the recruitment by downloading the notification from the official website of the SPSC.

Candidates can check the instructions to download the SPSC Recruitment Notification 2019 given below.

Visit the official website of the SPSC – spscskm.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advertisement for the post of Assistant Professor, B.Ed College, Soreng under Education Department” under the News and Advertisement category

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new PDF

Go through the PDF carefully

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification 2019: http://www.spscskm.gov.in/Advertisements/Add_AsstProf_B.EdCollege_03_10_2019.pdf

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Vacant Posts and subjects

Assistant Professor in History

Assistant Professor in Political Science

Assistant Professor in Education (Foundation Course)

Assistant Professor in English

Assistant Professor in Sociology

Assistant Professor in Physical Education

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019 Notification:

According to the notification, the vacancies have been announced for Assistant Professor posts at B.Ed College, Soreng in various subjects on October 3, 2019. The candidates if shortlisted for the positions will get salary in the Level 16 of Pay Band under 7th Pay Commission.

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Application Form

Candidates can access the online application form on the official website http://spscskm.gov.in/ from the announcement of the vacancies till November 2, 2019 up to 12:00 PM or midnight. Candidates will have to submit their application in the prescribed format only. They must also note that no applications will be entertained after the last date for submission of the SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019 Application Form.

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Application Fees

Candidates will have to submit an application fee amounting to Rs 150/- by credit/debit card, Net Banking or Visa/Mastercard. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to PWD Category have been exempted from paying the Application Fees.

SPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts must not be less than 21 years of age and should not have exceeded the age of 40 years as on September 30, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App