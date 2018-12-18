SRMJEEE 2019: The online application process for the upcoming admissions to B.Tech programmes has started on the official website of SRM. Candidates can check the details regarding the entrance examination and start applying through the online portal of the University soon.

SRMJEEE 2019: Sri Ramaswamy Memorial University (SRM) AP Amravati has opened the application process for the entrance test to be held for the admissions of B.Tech through its official website yesterday, i.e. on December 17, 2018. All the aspirants of Engineering courses can check the official website of the University and apply for the same by logging into it. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details before filling up the online application form for the entrance examination.

Meanwhile, instructions to fill up the application form has been mentioned on the official website of the University. Candidates need to log into the same and go through all the details carefully. They should keep the scanned copies of the document ready beforehand.

How to apply for SRM B.Tech Entrance 2019?

Visit the University’s official website – http://www.srmuniv.ac.in/

Search for the link that reads, “SRMJEEE 2019 B.Tech (Apply now)” on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, register yourself by filling up all the required details in the space provided

After registering, go through all the details on the site

Fill up the application form as prescribed and submit the application form online

Candidates must note that they should keep all the scanned copies of the necessary documents to be uploaded handy before the filling up the application

Candidates can directly log in to the official website by clicking on this link: https://applications.srmuniv.ac.in/btech

