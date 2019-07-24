SSB Constable Recruitment 2019: SSB is recruiting for 150 posts of Constable under sports quota. The candidates can check the official website to apply for the posts. Candidates can check the website for getting information including the tests, age, admit card download.

Sashastra Seema Bal,(SSB) is hiring for Constable in Group C under sports quota. The SSB is filling up its 150 vacancies. Candidates can check the official website @ssb.nic.in. The interested candidates can check the website for applying the posts under sports quota. The last date for applying the posts has been put by the SSB is August 13, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @ssb.nic.in

2. Click on the recruitment link

3. Enter all details

4. Download the form

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The following vacancies in the SSB are as follows:

Football 5 Posts

Basketball 15 Posts

Hockey 7 Posts

Shooting (Sports) 9 Posts

Archery 5 Posts

Athletics 28 Posts

Gymnastics 7 Posts

Wrestling 21 Posts

Boxing 5 Posts

Judo 10 Posts

Weight Lifting 6 Posts

Body Building 2 Posts

Cycling 3 Posts

Equestrian 3 Posts

Badminton 4 Posts

Taekwondo 8 Posts

Swimming (Aquatics) 10 Posts

The candidates should have passed class 10th and the age for the candidates must be between 18 to 23 years from the date of applying. The candidates will be selected through various recruitment procedures. The candidates need to visit the website and download the admit card after the release. The information regarding the various exams including Field Trail, PST, and Medical Examination has been published on the website, candidates need to check the official website.

