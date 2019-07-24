Sashastra Seema Bal,(SSB) is hiring for Constable in Group C under sports quota. The SSB is filling up its 150 vacancies. Candidates can check the official website @ssb.nic.in. The interested candidates can check the website for applying the posts under sports quota. The last date for applying the posts has been put by the SSB is August 13, 2019.
The interested candidates can apply through the official website up to the given dates. However, the candidates belonging to far-flung areas can apply for the posts till August 20, 2019. The candidates can apply by July 13, 2019. The department has maintained that after the last date no online application will be entertained for the posts.
How to apply:
1. Visit the official website @ssb.nic.in
2. Click on the recruitment link
3. Enter all details
4. Download the form
5. Take the printout for the future reference
The following vacancies in the SSB are as follows:
Football 5 Posts
Basketball 15 Posts
Hockey 7 Posts
Shooting (Sports) 9 Posts
Archery 5 Posts
Athletics 28 Posts
Gymnastics 7 Posts
Wrestling 21 Posts
Boxing 5 Posts
Judo 10 Posts
Weight Lifting 6 Posts
Body Building 2 Posts
Cycling 3 Posts
Equestrian 3 Posts
Badminton 4 Posts
Taekwondo 8 Posts
Swimming (Aquatics) 10 Posts
The candidates should have passed class 10th and the age for the candidates must be between 18 to 23 years from the date of applying. The candidates will be selected through various recruitment procedures. The candidates need to visit the website and download the admit card after the release. The information regarding the various exams including Field Trail, PST, and Medical Examination has been published on the website, candidates need to check the official website.