The admit card for the post of lecturers has been released on the official website ssbodisha.nic.in. by the State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination which will end on Sunday, March 10, 2019. A total of 833 vacancies are required to be filled.

The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the hall ticket for the post of lecturers on its official website, ssbodisha.nic.in. The written examination will end on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Through this recruitment examination, SSB will fill a total of 833 vacancies. The selected candidates will be paid under the scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,600. The candidates will be recruited at a non-government aided colleges.

Steps to download: Admit card of State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssbodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card for the post of lecturers on the homepage

Step 3: Registration page will be displayed, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear.

Step 5: Download it and take a print out

The candidates will download and print out for future use. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, career and viva-voce test. The written examination will constitute of 165 marks, career for 25 and viva for 10 marks.

About Staff Selection Boards

In 1975, the office of the State Selection Board, Department of Higher Education was built by the Odisha’s Government as a statutory body under erstwhile Education & Youth Services Department. The primary responsibility of the SSB is to carry out selection of worthy candidates against the sanctioned Direct Payment posts. The candidates are selected in the state for the cadre (both in teaching and non-teaching) in the aided non-government colleges of the state.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More