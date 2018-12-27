SSB Admit Card 2018: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Thursday released the admit card/ hall tickets for recruitment examination for the post of Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector and Head Constable. According to the reports, the Physical Efficiency Test for the SI, ASI, Head Constable posts will be held in the month of January 2019.

SSB PET Admit Card 2018: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Thursday released the admit card/ hall tickets for recruitment examination for the post of Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector and Head Constable. The applicants, who qualified the written examination, may download their admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from Sashastra Seema Bal’s official website— applyssb.com. The SSB is conducting the examination for 181 vacant posts of SI, ASI and Head Constable. According to the reports, the Physical Efficiency Test for the SI, ASI, Head Constable posts will be held in the month of January 2019.

The candidate, who were waiting for the admit cards, may simply visit the Sashastra Seema Bal’s (SSB) official website and follow the simple steps mentioned below to download the admit cards for SSB Physical Efficiency Test 2018.

Here are the steps to download the SSB Physical Efficiency Test Admit Card 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official site of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)— applyssb.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads SSB admit card for Physical Test.

Step 3: Submit the required credentials like registration number, password and captcha code to login to the account.

Step 4: Click on the download admit card option and take a print out of admit card for further reference.

