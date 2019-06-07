SSB Recruitment 2019: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited applications from serving ( Male and female) candidates Combatised CTs for 290 Constable (General Duty) posts. Those interested in the profile are advised to apply soon for the post as the application process will come to an end today, June 7, 2019.

A total of 290 Constable (General Duty) vacancies will be filled by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for which it had invited applications from serving ( Male and female) candidates Combatised CTs (Tradesmen i.e. Tailor, Cobbler, Cook, Barber, Washerman, Safaiwala, Gardner, Water Carrier and Waiter) and CT (Orderlies). It must be notified that the vacancies are subject to change and may increase or decrease without any notice. DG, SSB reserves the right to cancel or postpone the above recruitment without assigning any reason.

The applicants can go through the official notification released by the SSB to apply for the post. The applicants have to apply in the prescribed format on the official website. The candidates should submit their SSB Constable Recruitment 2019 application forms to their units before or on June 7, 2019. The candidates can visit the official website to check teh notification, @ ssbrectt.gov.in.

SSB Recruitment 2019: Total vacancies

For SC 43

For ST 22

For GEN/UR 225

Total number of posts 290

SSB Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the posts should have

Minimum 3 years of regular service in SSB

Minimum educational qualification in Matric or equivalent from recognised board or institute

Medical category SHAPE-I

Medical category SHAPE-I Clean service record

APAR grading for preceding 3 years (i.e. 2015-16, 2016-17 & 2017- 18) should not below “Good” (not below 04 numbers in APAR)

The crucial date to determine the completion of 3 years of regular service as CTs (Tradesmen & Orderlies) in the force will be January 1, 2019

The cut-off date for determining the eligibility criteria will be January 1, 2019.

SSB Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Upper age limit for the candidates appearing in the recruitment for the post of CT(GD) through remusteration is below 35 years for General/UR category candidates. However, the upper age limit shall be relaxable by 5 years only for SC/ST candidates.

