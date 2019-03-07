SSB recruitment 2019: A recruitment notification has been released for the post of SI (General Duty) posts on the official website, ssb.nic.in by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The interested and eligible candidates who are only the qualified constable (GD), Assistant Sub-Inspector (GD) and Constable (tradesman), irrespective of their gender, are eligible for the examination.

The candidates are also requested to submit a physical application along with other relevant documents to their respective unit before/on April 1st, 2019

Here is the important note for the interested candidates that this is a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). The individuals who will qualify the prescribed criteria will be eligible to appear for the exam.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have completed four years of service including training as on 1st January, 2018. Other than this, there are various other details which have been given in the official notification.

Examination pattern

As per the standard rules laid down by Staff Selection Commission, there will be a written examination and physical test.

The examination will consist of one objective type question paper of 200 marks. It will have four parts. The interested candidates will have to secure at least 45 per cent marks in each part. At least 50 per cent is required to score in aggregate in order to qualify/selection in the recruitment examination.

The applications which will be submitted by the units will be examined properly by ARC Frontier HQ SSB Lucknow. Later, it will be sent to the Recruitment branch, FHQ for allotment of roll numbers by May 15th, 2019. The applicants will have to download the same through this process. According to the notification, the test will be conducted tentatively in the month of June 2019.

