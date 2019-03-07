SSB SI GD Recruitment 2019: There is great news for the candidates seeking a job in Arms Border Force. Arms Border Force is recruiting 60 posts through SI GD 2019 exams. Interested candidates can go to the official website of SSB and get relevant information.

SSB SI GD Recruitment 2019: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)has invited applications for 60 vacant SSB SI GD posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before April 1, 2019. The last date for applying online for recruitment for Arms Border Force 2019 SI GD posts is 1 April 2019. There are a total 60 posts for which this recruitment drive Shastra Border Force 2019 SI GD is being conducted. To apply for SSB SI GD posts aspirants must hold bachelor’s degree from any recognized university.

The maximum age to apply for SSB SI GD is 32 years for general category students. But for the scheduled tribe and scheduled caste candidates will be exempted on the age limit. It is advised that the candidates check the official website of the board for more information.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and physical examination. Aspirants have to send a hard copy after applying for the SSB SI GD posts.

The official website of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for applying for the post of SSB SI (GD) is- ssb.nic.in

