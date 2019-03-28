SSB SI GD Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 60 vacant SSB SI GD posts under Sashastra Seema Bal. Candidates need to apply for the post on or before April 1, 2019, by sending their application along with necessary documents in the address given below. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and physical test. Check all the important details below.

SSB SI GD Recruitment 2019: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited applications for 60 vacant SSB SI GD posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before April 1, 2019. Candidates applying for the post should have completed four years of their service including training and should have a bachelor degree from a recognised university.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and physical test. The written examination will consist of 200 Marks and candidates need to qualify in General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and Professional Knowledge, Numerical Ability, Comprehension and Communication Skills on OMR system. For qualifying/selection, a candidate has to secure at least 45% marks in each part and 50 % in aggregate.

Important Date:

• April 1, 2019: Last date of submission of application

Vacancy:

• SSB SI (GD) – 60 Posts

Age limit:

• Up to 32 Years (The relaxation for SC/ST candidates will be admissible as per Government Rules)

Examination Pattern:

• Written examination(OMR based)

Candidates need to appear for the OMR based exam, which will consist of 200 marks, subjects will be general Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and Professional Knowledge, Numerical Ability, Comprehension and Communication Skills. A candidate has to secure at least 45% marks in each part and 50 % in aggregate to pass the exam.

Physical measurement test:

Candidates of SI Direct entry will get no relaxation, in case he/she has been appointed in lower rank with the relaxed standard, such candidate will not be eligible to appear in the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination.

Physical Efficiency Test(PET):

Male:

• 100-meter race in 16 seconds

• 1.6 km in 06 minutes 30 seconds

• Long Jump- 12 feet in 3 chances

• High Jump- 3.9 feet in 3 chances

• Shot Put- 14.8 feet in 3 chances

Female:

• 100-meter race in 18 seconds

• 800 meters in 04 minutes seconds

• Long Jump- 09 feet m 3 chances

• High Jump- 03 feet in 3 chances

Medical Examination:

Those candidates who will successfully clear the written and PST will be shortlisted for the Medical Test.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply to the post by sending applications along with necessary documents to the Directorate General, Sashastra Seema Bal R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066

