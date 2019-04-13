SSC Stenographer 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had published a notification inviting applications for 1201 Group C, D post vacancies through its official website for which a CBT examination was held across the country. Reportedly, the results of SSC Stenographer Group C and D exam is soon going to be published at ssc.nic.in and candidates can check the instructions to download the result given below.

SSC Stenographer 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released a notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates for 1201 Group C, D post vacancies through its official website recently. The results of the SSC Group C and D Steno Results 2018 will be declared on the official website – ssc. nic.in on April 15, 2019, according to reports.

There are 505 vacancies against Group C posts while 696 vacancies are for Group D stenographer posts at various departments such as Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Income Tax Department, National Informatics Centre, National Investigative Agency, Ministry of Water Management, and others.

The Commission had conducted the first Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Group C and D Stenographer recruitment 2018 on February 5 to 8, at 208 centres across the country. Reports say that 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the SSC Group C and D posts out of which only 1,85,357 (42.43%) appeared in the SSC recruitment examination of Stenographer.

How to check the vacancy details?

Go to the official website of SSC

Click on the link that reads, “Tentative vacancy of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 (For Stenographer Grade ‘C’ only) (52.89 KB)” on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new pdf

Download the same and check the vacancy details on it

Take a print out of the same if necessary

How to check the result through the SSC official website?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant link to download the SSC Group C and D Stenographer result 2018-19

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the pdf and check if your roll number exists on the pdf

Take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/

Click here to go to the vacancy list: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/vacancy-steno_12042019.pdf

