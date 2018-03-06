The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification on Monday regarding the recruitment of Sub-inspector in Delhi police, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), assistant sub inspector in Central Industry Security Force (CISF) examination. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification on Monday regarding the recruitment of Sub-inspector in Delhi police, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), assistant sub inspector in Central Industry Security Force (CISF) examination. All the interested candidate are requested to apply by April 2 and should have a Bachelors degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute. Age of interested candidate should be from 20-25 years as on August 1. The forms will be available a the official website ssc.nic.in. There will be two question papers 1 and 2 and the candidate will be selected on the performance in the paper 1. The examination will be done online. It will be held on June 4 to June 10 for the Paper 1 and for paper 2, the examination will be on December 2.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) which consists of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations. His post is equivalent to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

Vacancy details:

List of tentative vacancies are as follows:

Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi police: 97

Sub-Inspector in Delhi police (Female): 53

Sub-Inspector in CAPFs (GD): 107

ASI (Executive) in CISF: Vacancies will be intimated later

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have acquired a bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline from recognised university or institute.

Age Limit: Candidate can apply through the official website, the link is ssc.nic.in

Application Fee: Candidates will have to make the payment of Rs 100 for the registration procedure. Fees can be paid through SBI Challan/SBI net banking or by using visa/master card/Maestro credit/debit cards.

Paper Pattern:

Paper I:

The exam is scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 10. It will consist of four parts i.e.,

Part 1: General intelligence and reasoning

Number of questions: 50

Maximum marks: 50

Part II: General knowledge and general awareness

Number of questions: 50

Maximum marks: 50

Part III: Quantitative Aptitude

Number of questions: 50

Maximum marks: 50

Part IV: English comprehension

Number of questions: 50

Maximum marks: 50

Paper II:

The exam will be conducted on December 1.

English language and comprehension

Number of questions: 200

Maximum marks: 200

Questions in both papers will be objective multiple choice type questions. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Paper 1. They will be shortlisted for appearing in PET/PST examination. The commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying marks in each part of Paper 1 taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of vacancies.

Important Dates:

Date of computer based examination:

Paper 1: June 4 to June 10

Paper 2: December 1

Last date for receipt of application: April 2 (up to 5 pm).

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

